Plano shooting victim ID’d as 70-year-old man

A 70-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a shooting Friday night in the 3800 block of Pratt Court in Plano.

The victim has been identified by the Kendall County Coroner’s Office as Russell Novak, according to a joint news release from the Plano Police Department, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and the Kendall County Coroner’s Office.

Novak had multiple gunshot wounds. A forensic autopsy is planned for Monday.

Meanwhile, the Illinois State Police continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting of the suspect in the case following a pursuit that ended near the intersection of Route 34 and Eola Road in Aurora. Just before 6:45 p.m. Friday, deputies with the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Plano Police Department with a report of a possible home invasion in which shots were fired in the 3800 block of Pratt Court, according to the release.

Responding law enforcement personnel with the Plano Police Department located a car believed to be associated with the incident shortly after arriving in the area. Plano officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop, according to the release.

A pursuit began involving several law enforcement agencies, and it ended near the intersection of Route 34 and Eola Road in Aurora where deputies and officers from several law enforcement agencies encountered a subject who exited the car armed with a firearm, the release stated. The subject allegedly pointed the firearm at a deputy, at which time the deputy and a Plano officer discharged their firearms to protect the people present in the area and themselves, according to the release.

Deputies and officers immediately rendered medical aid to the subject at the scene. The subject was transported to Rush Copley Hospital in Aurora, where the subject was pronounced deceased, according to the release.

No law enforcement officers were injured. There is no known specific ongoing threat to the community, authorities said.

Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird and Plano Police Chief Norm Allison called the situation tragic but both expressed support for how law enforcement agencies responded to the incident.

“First and foremost, the loss of any life is tragic, and my thoughts are with their friends and loved ones as they mourn this terrible loss,” Baird said in the release. “I believe transparency is critical, and an independent third-party investigation is absolutely necessary, which is why I requested the Illinois State Police conduct this investigation. I also want to say that I am extremely proud of the way my deputies and the officers from the surrounding law enforcement agencies responded during this incident. I am grateful they responded swiftly, putting themselves in harm’s way, to safeguard our community.”

Allison echoed those comments.

“This is a tragic situation for everyone involved,” he said in the release. “Since this is a multi-jurisdictional incident, many police resources will be utilized to ensure the utmost professionalism and thoroughness in the investigation. Personally, I am proud of the officers and deputies who attempted to provide life-saving efforts to victims and also put themselves in harm’s way on a moment’s notice to protect the public.”