Howard Andersen of Plano American Legion Post 395 passes by the Home Arts Building. The post will host Midwest Championship Pro Wrestling at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Howard Andersen)

At 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, Midwest Championship Pro Wrestling will be at Plano American Legion Post 395, 510 E. Dearborn St.

Tickets will be at the door or check the code on the Plano American Legion Post 395 facebook page.

Proceeds will support the legion.