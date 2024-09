GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Newark d. DePue 25-4, 25-12

Heather Buhle had four kills and nine aces, Rylie Carlson four kills and Taylor Jeffers seven assists for Newark (11-6, 5-0) in the Little Ten Conference game.

Richmond-Burton d. Plano 25-10, 25-16

April Salgado had five digs, Rita Lauro two assists and one block, Cami Nunez three kills and Taylor Downs two aces for Plano.

BOYS SOCCER

Oswego East 0, Joliet Central 0