September 23, 2024
Sandwich volleyball beats Marengo: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

By Shaw Local News Network
Sandwich Indians logo

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Sandwich d. Marengo 25-18, 25-18

Jessica Ramey’s double double led Sandwich to victory with 20 assists and 14 service points, including three aces. Jordan Bauer had seven kills, Londyn Scott five kills, Kayden Corneils and Liza Goodbred four kills each and Alayla Harris three kills and four blocks for Sandwich (8-9, 4-3 KRC). Brooklyn Marks had 14 digs.

BOYS GOLF

Plano 186, Hinckley-Big Rock 191

Quentin Santoria shot a 43 to lead the Reapers to the dual win at Cedardell. Chris Schweitzer carded a 46, Camden Winkler a 48 and Braden Lee a 49.