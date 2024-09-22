Letter: Supporting Kamala Harris for president

The Big Debate with Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is completed. The election is less than two months away, early voting starts soon. I appreciate this “shortened election season.” Illinois isn’t one of seven highly contested states, so we see fewer TV ads!

Kamala Harris has energized the Democratic Party with many new donors and volunteers. She represents a new generation with positive focus on issues facing the middle class by proposing new ways to address affordable housing, support families with new babies, and encouraging new small businesses with her Opportunity Economy. She called all to put name-calling, lies, and negative attitudes behind us, noting what separates us is small compared to what unites us!

Entering the debate stage, Kamala introduced herself, reaching out to shake hands. This was their first meeting since Donald refused participation in 2020 traditional transfer of power ceremony. Both candidates brought up preferred topics: the economy, the border, wars in Ukraine/ Gaza, and inflation. The debate provided many lies/misinformation for “fact checkers” to follow-up on.

I am happy we have debates and interviews for offices up and down the ballot. We need to hear candidates’ ideas, programs, and interaction with key allies and citizens. Character is a big factor.

I solidly support Vice President Kamala Harris for President.

Chuck Steinbach

Yorkville, Illinois