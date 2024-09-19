Yorkville considering roundabout at intersection that sees more than 3,000 cars daily

To improve safety measures, Yorkville City staff are considering installing a roundabout at the intersection of Countryside Parkway and Center Parkway. (Provided by The City of Yorkville)

Following a safety study examining three roadway intersections, the City of Yorkville is considering a roundabout at one to ensure it meets federal safety measures.

On Sept. 17 the Yorkville Public Works Committee discussed the results of safety studies on the intersections at Countryside Parkway and Center Parkway, Center Parkway and West Kendall Drive, and Countryside Parkway and East Kendall Drive.

All three intersections were investigated for possibly installing four multi-way stop signs to increase safety and improve traffic flow. Department of Transportation criteria for installing multi-way stop signs include having five or more reported crashes during a 12-month period or having at least 300 vehicles pass through the intersection during an hour. Additional criteria include if 85% of the vehicles approach the intersection at 40 mph or more or if there’s a high volume of pedestrian crossings in the area.

Of the three intersections studied, only the intersection at Countryside and Center parkways was determined to meet the criteria for installing multi-way stop signs and undergoing overall intersection improvements.

Currently, the intersection has stop signs on the eastbound and westbound approaches of Countryside Parkway. The westbound approach of Countryside Parkway has signed warning “Cross Traffic Does Not Stop.”

While the Yorkville Police Department has reported only one accident in this intersection in the past five years, the city’s study notes the intersection’s high traffic volume causing concern. During an average day, 3,050 vehicles pass through the intersection. The study also indicates the crosswalks pose safety risks for pedestrians, including inadequate warning signs and the current misaligned shape of the intersection.

“I think something needs to be done,” Ward 3 Alderman Matt Marek said during the meeting. “The question is ‘What is it, and how effective is it going to be?’”

To fix the road alignment issues, the city would have to completely reconfigure the intersection at costs projected between $500,000 and $600,000. This is because the current intersection makes it impossible to line-up pedestrian crossings. A reconfigured intersection will feature widened roads to better line up through lanes.

A 2016 preliminary design of Yorkville City Staff's proposed roundabout at the intersection of Countryside Parkway and Center Parkway. (Provided by The City of Yorkville)

Options under consideration include reconstructing the intersection and installing four multi-way stop signs, constructing a roundabout, or flipping the current stop signs to other parts of the intersection to better account for the highest trafficked directions of the intersection. The last option has some drawbacks.

“I think after 50 years of having the east-west stop, you would have a tremendous amount of accidents if you tried to change it to a north-south,” Yorkville Public Works Director Eric Dhuse said during the meeting. “People that have lived there, go to church there, and travel there are so used to the way it is.”

A 2016 cty study found installing a roundabout in this intersection would improve traffic flow, increase pedestrian safety, and provide better intersection geometry for vehicles and pedestrians.

City staff currently estimate installing a roundabout could come with a price tag more than $1 million. Staff said even though a roundabout is more expensive, it may be a better long-term solution for the intersection and the future traffic patterns of the area.

The committee is seeking the city council’s guidance before conducting a full cost analysis of installing a roundabout or deciding to reconstruct the intersection with four multi-way stop signs and re-aligned pedestrian crosswalks.

The other intersections studied did not meet any of the federal criteria for installing multi-way stop signs, and city staff are not currently recommending any changes to them.

The city’s study indicated multiple sign changes to increase safety. City staff are recommending additional speed limit signs closer to the major intersections of U.S. 34 and Center Parkway and the intersection of Route 47 and Countryside Parkway to better encourage drivers to adhere to the 30-mph speed limit. They also recommend additional signs warning drivers in advance of an approaching pedestrian crosswalk at the intersection of Center Parkway and Countryside Parkway.