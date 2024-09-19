Oswego Co-Op girls golf shoots program record round: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

GIRLS GOLF

Joliet Central 158, Oswego Co-Op 159

Alli Wiertel shot a 33 to earn medalist honors, 4-under par the last four holes, as Oswego Co-Op posted a program record team score in the one-shot dual loss. Kendall Grant carded a 38 and Lia Paribello a 46.

BOYS GOLF

Seneca 164, Sandwich 176, Plano 208

Noah Campbell shot a 41 and Kyle Michels a 43 to lead Sandwich in the dual at Morris Country Club. Nolan Oros carded a 45 and Colten Oakes a 47 for the Indians (10-4, 4-2).

Plano was led by Quentin Santoria with a 49. Camden Winkler shot a 52, Braden Lee a 53 and Brandon Ramos a 54 for the Reapers at Morris Country Club.

GIRLS TENNIS

Yorkville 5, Coal City 0

Yorkville freshman Amelia Cole won at No. 1 singles 6-3, 5-7, match tiebreaker 11-9,, Charlotte Chaloka won at No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-1, Hanna Arroyo and Kylie Weyer at No. 1 doubles won 6-3, 7-5, Sarah Baise and Audry Converse at No. 2 doubles won 6-1, 7-5 and Olivia Gauss and Christie Silva at No. 3 doubles won 6-3, 2-6, match tiebreaker 10-5.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Plano d. Harvard 25-15, 25-20

Rita Lauro had eight assists and two blocks, Natalia Olson five kills, Ella Stotler and April Salgado six digs each for Plano. Plano lost to Hinckley-Big Rock 25-21, 26-24 on Tuesday. Salgado had 17 digs and three kills. Stotler had four aces.

Woodstock North d. Sandwich 25-13, 25-23

Jessica Ramey had 10 assists and eight digs, Liza Goodbred and Londyn Scott four kills each and Shayla Green six service points for Sandwich.

BOYS SOCCER

Woodstock 8, Sandwich 1

Kayden Page scored Sandwich’s lone goal on a direct kick and had two shots on goal. Gael Salgado and Miguel Cuevas both had shots on goal. Dillan Gauer made 16 saves.

Oswego East 8, Downers Grove North 1

The Wolves advanced to play Waubonsie Valley in the semifinals of the Plainfield Classic on Saturday at Plainfield Central