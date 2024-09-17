Newark volleyball beats Aurora Central Catholic: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Newark d. Aurora Central Catholic 25-22, 25-18

Addison Long, Adrianna Larsen and Rylie Carlson each had five kills, and Taylor Jeffers 18 assists for Newark (7-3) in a nonconference match in Aurora.

Woodstock d. Sandwich 25-21, 21-25, 25-21

Jessica Ramey had 25 assists and 10 digs, Jordan Bauer 12 kills and Brooklyn Marks 16 digs and six service points for Sandwich. Bella Isadore had 12 digs and six service points and Alayla Harris six kills and three blocks. Sofia Hill had 10 digs.

Johnsburg d. Plano 10-25, 25-19, 25-22

Natalia Olson had five kills, Rita Lauro 12 assists, Cami Nunez six digs and April Salgado and Irene Isitt four aces each for Plano.

La Salle-Peru d. Yorkville 25-17, 22-25, 25-19

Charlee Young had 14 kills, eight digs and three aces and Payton Roberts 14 assists for the Foxes (5-7).

BOYS SOCCER

Richmond-Burton 9, Sandwich 0

Dillan Gauer made nine saves in goal for Sandwich.

BOYS GOLF

Harvard 188, Plano 198

Braden Lee and Camden Winkler each shot 48 to lead the Reapers in the conference finale. Adrian Lazarit and Brandon Ramos each carded 51s.

GIRLS TENNIS

IMSA 4, Yorkville 3

Yorkville’s Charlotte Chaloka won at No. 2 singles in a tiebreaker 7-5, 2-6, 10-5, the No. 3 doubles team of Christie Silva and Olivia Gauss won 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 and the No. 4 doubles team of Bayley Kraabel and Anna Seliga won 6-4, 6-1.