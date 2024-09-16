‘Farm Safety and Health Week’ declared to promote safety during Autumn harvest

Gov. JB Pritzker has proclaimed Sept. 15-21 as Farm Safety and Health Week to promote workplace precautions on farms during the fall harvest. This year’s theme is “Don’t Learn Safety by Accident.”

The Illinois Department of Agriculture has partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois Department of Labor to encourage farmers and farm workers to follow safety precautions during the upcoming harvest season, according to a press release.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the agriculture sector is the most dangerous in America, with more than 500 fatalities annually. Roadway crashes, tractor rollovers and confined space accidents top the list of risks farmers face, according to the release.

To raise awareness, the agriculture department is addressing a series of topics on their social media pages, including “Equipment and Rural Roadway Safety,” and “Reporting Ag. Injuries.”

Safety precautions implemented by the agriculture department include requiring all farm vehicles traveling on public roads to have adequate lighting and to display fluorescent triangles indicating they are slow moving vehicles, according to the release.

Tractor-related deaths are most commonly the result of side and rear overturns. To prevent these occurrences, the agriculture department recommends rollover protection devices like rollbars and tractor seatbelts.

The agriculture department urges farmers to avoid entering dangerous grain bins unless absolutely necessary. It warns never work alone in a confined space and always wear appropriate safety equipment and lists working in pairs as a successful strategy to prevent grain entrapment and engulfment, according to the release.

To report a workplace injury or unsafe working conditions, visit osha.illinois.gov or call the Illinois Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) Reporting Hotline at (217) 782-7860.

More information about Farm Safety and Health Week can be found at the IDOA website or their Facebook page.