Yorkville City Council plans to vote on $4.3 million streetscape project

Yorkville city staff plan on installing a one-way street in the downtown district with a multi-use path for bicyclists and pedestrians to improve safety and traffic flow. (Provided by Yorkville City Staff)

Yorkville officials plan on advancing multiple area construction projects at the Sept. 10 city council meeting, including continuing procuring letters of support from downtown businesses and elected officials for their East Hydraulic Avenue Streetscape Project.

The project is part of an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant proposal, estimated to cost $4,310,300, with federal grant funds covering $3,000,000, and the city investing $1,310,300. City staff must submit a final project proposal by Sept. 30, with grant winners announced in Spring 2025.

According to city documents, the project is intended to improve the visual character of the downtown district and increase safety, especially as it concerns pedestrians and the downtown railroad tracks.

Engineers propose turning East Hydraulic Avenue into a one-way street to better direct traffic and free open space for community gathering during outdoor events in the district and along the riverfront. The plans also include a multi-use bike and pedestrian path on the north side of the street, directing visitors away from the railroad tracks.

The project designers recommend including more bicycle racks in parks along the riverfront and installing a fence barrier along the railroad tracks.

The project includes improving three railroad crossings, including installing gates, with each costing $300,000 for a total $900,000. City staff have previously moved forward plans to eliminate some downtown railroad pedestrian crossings and upgrade the remaining crossings with gates as part of their project to reduce downtown train noise and improve safety.

Previously, city staff has moved forward plans to rejuvenate the downtown district by creating a community gathering area with a permanent bandshell, upgraded business facades and outdoor seating, and decorative pathways with festival lighting effects.

The Streetscape Project also includes installing a sidewalk along Mill and Heustis Streets from East Hydraulic Aveenue south to East Van Emmon Street.

East Van Emmon Street is poised to get a facelift of its own, with city staff planing a complete resurfacing with construction beginning in Spring 2025.

Current estimates for the project are $461,400, with Yorkville responsible for $92,280, with the remaining $369,120 covered by the federally funded Surface Transportation Program.

City staff submitted the project application in 2020 to the Kane/Kendall Council of Mayors before being awarded the grant funding in April 2024. Yorkville previously received the same grant funding to complete the Bristol Ridge Rd. resurfacing project years ago.

The council is voting whether to approve an engineering contract with Engineering Enterprises Inc. (EEI) to complete the project.

The Yorkville-Bristol Sanitary District water main extension will run along Jaycee Pond and across Blackberry Creek. (Provided by Yorkville City Staff)

EEI is also being considered for a proposed construction agreement for the Yorkville-Bristol Sanitary District water main extension on West Center Street and Jaycee Pond. Their planning and supervision is estimated to cost $49,928, with the City directly responsible for $9,800, and the sanitary district covering the rest.

The extended water main is part of the sanitary district’s expansion plans to enable their services to better accommodate the region’s fast growing population and expanding city boundaries.

The city council is considering approving Yorkville-based Winninger Excavating Inc. to complete the actual construction to the total amount of $517,247.