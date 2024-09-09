Rep. Jed Davis to host pet adoption event Oct. 5

State Rep. Jed Davis (R-Yorkville). Davis will host a pet adoption event, alongside State Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) and Kendall County Animal Control, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at his District Office, 1925 S. Bridge St., Yorkville. (photo provided by State Representative Jed Davis)

State Rep. Jed Davis (R-Yorkville), State Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) and Kendall County Animal Control will host a pet adoption event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Davis’ District Office, 1925 S. Bridge St., Yorkville.

“I am thrilled to host an upcoming pet adoption event, alongside Sen. Rezin and Kendall County Animal Control,” Davis said in a news release from his office. “This is a great opportunity for constituents to meet multiple pets up for adoption and find a perfect fit for their family. As a long-time pet owner and former member of a dog rescue society, I love the companionship that pets provide. My own family has so many memories with our pets, and I encourage anyone who is interested to come out and adopt their own.”

Attendees won’t be able to take animals home directly from the event, but they can meet potential pets and start the adoption process, according to the release.

