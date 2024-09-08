Oswego residents can track down speeders in their neighborhood as part of new program

Oswego Police Sgt. Brian Nehring, right, explains how to use the speed radar unit to Village President Ryan Kauffman, left. (Provided by the village of Oswego)

Oswego residents can take an active role in helping to reduce speeding in their neighborhood.

As part of the Oswego Police Department’s new speed watch program, residents can apply to borrow a radar unit from the Oswego Police Department free of charge for a week. They will be able to use the unit to record the speed and license plate numbers of speeding vehicles on their street.

Residents are only allowed to use the radar while on their property and the recorded information will be provided to the police department. Police have the option to send the vehicle owner a letter informing them of the observed violation and encouraging them or other drivers of their vehicle to adhere to posted speed limits.

In addition, police may also use the information to prioritize special enforcement on those residential streets.

“Speeding has been a frequent topic I’ve discussed with many community members,” Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman said in a news release from the police department. “Not only does this program help our residents get involved, but it also creates awareness and accountability for drivers in the neighborhoods where our families walk, bike and play.”

Interested residents can apply to participate in the program by completing registration forms available at the Oswego Police Department. The process includes gathering supporting signatures from fellow residents on their street.

The police department will provide residents with training on how to properly collect data and operate the radar equipment and conduct their monitoring duties.

More information is available at oswegoil.org/speedwatch.