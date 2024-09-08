Newark volleyball fourth at Manteno Early Bird Tournament: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Newark: Newark (4-2) finished fourth at the Manteno Early Bird Tournament on Saturday, posting a 2-2 record. The Norsemen beat Illinois Lutheran 25-13, 25-17 and Grant 25-12, 25-18 and lost to Sherrard 25-18, 25-18, then lost to Watseka for third place 25-23, 20-15, 15-11.

Newark’s Adrianna Larsen had 30 kills for the day, Elle Norquist had 48 digs and 11 aces and Taylor Jeffers, named to the all-tournament team, had 69 assists and 16 aces.

CROSS COUNTRY

Sandwich: Led by race winner Sunny Woods, Sandwich won the Seneca Twilight in the Woods Invitational, beating out Morris 44-46. Weber was first in 18:17 and Joanna Rivera was seventh in 20:48 with Erin Lissman 12th in 21:31. Sandwich’s boys team took third. Leading the way was Alex Walsh, 12th in 17:47. AJ Parkison was 17th in 18:13.

Plano: Plano competed at the Seneca Twilight in the Woods Invitational, with the varsity boys placing 11th as a team. Freshman Alejandro Delgado led the way, placing 13th in 17:51. Senior Matthew Martin ran a strong race as well, improving his time from last year by over a minute. Girls did not score as a team but were led by Ash Armstrong, who placed 37th with a time of 24:08.

BOYS SOCCER

Oswego East 5, Downers Grove South 3