Aurora man sentenced to 18 years for armed drug delivery

An Aurora man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for a 2022 armed drug delivery as part of a negotiated plea agreement, according to a news release from the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Alan Diaz Diaz, 22, was sentenced by Kendall County Circuit Judge Jody Gleason on Aug. 6. Diaz Diaz had delivered more than 200 grams of psilocybin mushrooms to an undercover police officer working with the Kendall County Police Assistance Team in July 2022, Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis said in the release.

Following the delivery, police officers performed a traffic stop on his vehicle and found a loaded handgun, Weis said. The firearm had no serial number and was inside of an open backpack within arm’s reach of Diaz Diaz, he said.

Diaz Diaz admitted that he carried the handgun for protection during drug deals, according to Weis. He did not have a Firearms Owners Identification card or an Illinois Concealed Carry License and was not allowed to legally possess the firearm, Weis said.

He will serve three years of mandatory supervised release upon completion of his sentence.

“An armed drug dealer should be aware that if you attempt to sell drugs while armed with an illegal gun, you will be serving a very long sentence in prison,” Weis said in the release.