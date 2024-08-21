Montgomery man charged with criminal sexual assault of a child

A 31-year-old Montgomery man has been charged with criminal sexual assault of a child, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Fugitive Donovan Reddoch was apprehended Aug. 14 in Montgomery by members of the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. Reddoch was taken into custody without incident following an investigation led by Sheriff’s Office detectives, according to the release.

Reddoch has been charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, the release stated.

A motion to detain Reddoch was filed by the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office. Following a pre-trial detention hearing on Aug. 19, he was released with pre-trial conditions.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office reminds community members to call Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999 to report any information regarding a fugitive’s whereabouts. Callers remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if the information leads to the apprehension of a fugitive.