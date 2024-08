Alli Wiertel’s 2-under par leads Oswego Co-op golf to dual win: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

GIRLS GOLF

Oswego Co-op 170, Minooka 194

Alli Wiertel shot a 2-under par 34 with four birdies and Kendall Grant carded a 42 to lead Oswego Co-op. Lia Paribello and Annabelle Williams each added a 47.

Yorkville 195, Bolingbrook 233

Izzy Strausberger shot a 46, Destiny Barton a 47 and Elaina Newman and Ellery Hyett each a 51 for the Foxes.

BOYS GOLF

Sandwich 175, Mendota 182

Noah Campbell shot a 40 to earn medalist honors and lead Sandwich (2-0) to a dual meet win at Edgebrook. Nolan Oros carded a 41, Colton Oakes a 46 and Nolan Ketchum a 48.