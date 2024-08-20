Oswego East boys golf second at Plainfield North Invite: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

BOYS GOLF

Oswego East second at Plainfield North Invite

The Wolves shot a combined score of 309 to take second behind Conant (300) at the Plainfield North Invite. Three Oswego East players finished in the top 10, led by Logan Hong’s 2-over par 74. Zach Johnson and Hayden Kuk each shot a 77 and Cooper Price carded an 81.

Plano 178, Somonauk 193

Brandon Ramos shot the low round of 43 to lead the Reapers. Also playing for Plano on Monday was Justin Bishop, Adam Kee, Quentin Santoria, Braden Lee, and Camden Winkler.

Sandwich 181, Lisle 214

After a rain out at last week’s Indian Invite, Sandwich finally got its season started at River Bend with a win against Lisle. Noah Campbell shot the low round of 40 to earn medalist honors. Nolan Oros carded a 42, Kyle Michels a 47 and Colton Oakes a 52.

GIRLS GOLF

Oswego Co-Op

Oswego Co-Op shot a 175 in a dual meet against Plainfield South at Fox Bend to open the season. Alli Wiertel led the field with a 37. Kendall Grant fired a 44, and Lia Paribello and Abby Mundsinger each shot a 47.

Plainfield North 179, Yorkville 209

The Foxes dropped their first match of the season. Yorkville was led by Peyton Levine and Elaina Newman with a 51 each, Cassidy Madden with a 52 and Destiny Barton with a 55.