Oswego village trustees to review concept plans for 600 unit subdivision

Oswego Grand Development, LLC. wants to build 125 single-family houses as part of the project. This is an architectural example of one of the single-family homes. (Provided by the village of Oswego)

Oswego Village Board trustees Tuesday will review a developer’s concept plan to build more than 600 housing units on 160 acres at Wolfs Crossing Road and Route 30 that is proposed to be annexed to Oswego.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at Oswego Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill, Oswego, or immediately following the Oswego Committee of the Whole meeting. Oswego Grand Development, LLC, wants to build 125 single-family houses, 111 for sale townhouses, 132 rental townhouses and 288 apartment units as part of its plan, which also includes more than 30 acres of commercial/retail space.

An indoor golf course is being proposed south of the development. Plans call for the construction of four 270,000 square foot golf domes that would house the 9-hole golf course along with a practice facility. An 8,000 square-foot clubhouse also is proposed.

Oswego planning and zoning commissioners last month said they would like the developer scale back the concept plans for the proposed housing development. At the July 11 Oswego Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, commissioners said that while they like the overall look and feel of the plan, they had concerns about the density of the project. They recommended to the village board that consideration be given to reducing the project’s overall density.

Plan Commission Chair Charlie Pajor voiced concerns about the number of townhouse and apartment units being proposed as part of the plan.

“This might be a little too dense for this corner,” he said.

Other commissioners also were concerned about the project’s density.

“I think my biggest concern is the density,” commissioner Lisa Hillman said. “I do love the concept plan and I love the overall architecture. My concern is the density as well.”

The 160.6-acre property is located at the southwest corner of Wolfs Crossing Road and Route 30, just east of the Hudson Pointe and Emblem housing developments in Oswego. It is currently unincorporated and is zoned for agriculture use in Kendall and Will counties.

During the meeting, several residents also voiced their concerns about the project, including longtime Oswego resident Linda Porter.

“I have a long interest in maintaining the wonderful lifestyle that I have always enjoyed here in Oswego,” she said. “Why should any plan be approved that wants exceptions to the density of the Comprehensive Plan?”

Mike Schoppe, owner of Oswego-based Schoppe Design Associates, told commissioners the developer was looking for their input as well as input from the Village Board.

“We want to get that obviously before we spend considerable time and money in moving forward with the development plans,” Schoppe said. “Based on the input we get, we’ll be better able to decide how to best proceed with this property and with this development.”

A gas station with a car wash and a grocery store are proposed as part of the commercial aspect of the project. The plans also call for a religious institution to be built on four acres.

Schoppe said a market study indicated that a grocery store should be built as part of the project. However, he said the grocery store that is built probably would be smaller than a Jewel-Osco store.

“The grocery store may be more in line with a Trader Joe’s size grocery store,” he said.

In responding to commissioners, Schoppe said one of the reasons for the proposed location of the apartment units is because they would be next to the Emblem Oswego apartment community.

“We feel the synergy between both of those apartment projects is going to benefit both projects over time,” he said.

He said the proposed commercial corridor would look more distinctive than surrounding commercial corridors.

“One of the reasons that we’re looking at some of the unique architecture is to create an environment that’s different than your normal commercial corridor style of buildings,” Schoppe said.

The creation of open space amenities like outdoor cafe areas is being considered as part of the project.

“As I drive by Oak + Bean [in downtown Oswego], I see people sitting out front with their computers,” Schoppe said. “Those opportunities are kind of the theme that we’re looking at for this retail development, along with family restaurants and a host of other retail uses.”