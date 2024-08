Plano High School will hold an open house from 6-7:30 p.m. on Aug. 22 at 704 W. Abe St. (Photo provided by Plano School District 88)

Plano High School will host an open house event from 6 – 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Aug. 22 at 704 W. Abe St, Plano.

Members of the community can meet the school’s staff and tour the facilities, including the Innovation Center, Food Labs, gymnasium, track and classrooms.