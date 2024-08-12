August 12, 2024
Shaw Local
Oswego Police warning about prank involving youth kicking or beating on front doors, running away

By Shaw Local News Network
Oswego police squad car (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

The Oswego Police Department is warning parents and residents of a possible challenge that involves teens kicking or beating on front doors in a twist to ringing a doorbell and running away.

The department did receive a report on an incident involving such behavior.

“This behavior can be very dangerous for the teens as a homeowner may think an intruder is trying to break in and [choose to] arm themselves, believing that they are about to be a victim of a home invasion,” the department stated in a Facebook post.

Another risk, the department warned, is that banging and kicking on a homeowner’s door could cause an elderly person or one with a medical condition to suffer a severe/fatal medical issue, such as a heart attack.

“Additionally, offenders can be charged criminally, possibly with home invasion,” according to the post. “Even if offenders don’t enter a residence, it could be considered an attempt. Home invasion is a felony.”

The post reminds residents to call the police any time they observe suspicious behavior.