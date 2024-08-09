Oswego Police warning about prank involving youth kicking or beating on front doors, running away

The Oswego Police Department is warning parents and residents of a possible challenge that involves teens kicking or beating on front doors in a twist to ringing a doorbell and running away.

The department did receive a report on an incident involving such behavior.

“This behavior can be very dangerous for the teens as a homeowner may think an intruder is trying to break in and [choose to] arm themselves, believing that they are about to be a victim of a home invasion,” the department stated in a Facebook post.

Another risk, the department warned, is that banging and kicking on a homeowner’s door could cause an elderly person or one with a medical condition to suffer a severe/fatal medical issue, such as a heart attack.

“Additionally, offenders can be charged criminally, possibly with home invasion,” according to the post. “Even if offenders don’t enter a residence, it could be considered an attempt. Home invasion is a felony.”

The post reminds residents to call the police any time they observe suspicious behavior.