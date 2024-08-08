Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record for August

1989: The face of downtown Yorkville changed a little as the former office of dentist Ivan Dickson was leveled to make way for expansion of the Kendall County Record pressroom and offices. This view is looking west from the rear of the property and the cross street is Van Emmon.

August 2019

Attendees at the Yorkville City Council meeting and city officials broke into applause after the council unanimously approved the sale agreement for the old county jail at 111. W. Madison St.

August 2014

Construction crew are working “a very aggressive schedule” to finish new classrooms and renovated areas of Yorkville High School before the start of the school year.

August 2009

More than 2,000 visitors took advantage of a community appreciation day at The Farnsworth House and enjoyed free tours of the 60-year old site.

August 2004

The Riverfront Festival will be held Labor Day weekend as always, but at a new location. It is being moved to the Beecher Building property.

August 1999

Bristol-Kendall Firemen moved their equipment to a new home on Route 47 and Beaver Street.

August 1994

Work is to begin on left turn lanes to be added at Rt. 47 and Somonauk Street.

August 1989

The former office of dentist Ivan Dickson on Bridge Street has been leveled to make way for expansion of the Kendall County Record pressroom and offices.

August 1984

The Yorkville City Council is considering closing the Riverfront Park. Two more people drown at the Glen D. Palmer Dam and aldermen are considering closing the area to the public.

August 1979

Paper ballots will soon disappear. The Kendall County Board voted to purchase 168 punch card machines and related tabulating equipment to be used in the next primary.

August 1974

“The Great Gatsby” and “Herbie Rides Again” will be the first films shown at the new Countryside Cinema I and II.

August 1969

The Yorkville Jaycees hosted the Yorkville Summer Festival and Chicken Fry in the city park. Special guest will be Miss Illinois of 1969, Dulcie Scriptures.

August 1964

The Yorkville Grade School Board approved the purchase of 30 acres of land for future expansion when it becomes necessary. Located at the south end of Heustis Street and bounded by Mill, Orange, Route 47 and Route 126, it was bought from Walter J. Olsen.

August 1959

It has come to our attention that at court proceedings held Tuesday, the United City of the Boroughs of Yorkville and Bristol were given the right to call themselves the City of Yorkville, and will now be able to issue bonds.

August 1954

Edward Dillow, long-time teacher in the Plano school system, is the new principal at Bristol Grade School.

August 1949

Our spies tell is that the state has made a four-way stop at the intersection of Route 47 and 34, known as the “Y”. Good! Now we hope everyone sees, reads and observes the signs.

August 1944

A great many of our young people have been helping the war effort by working this summer. School is about to start and many of these young people will be tempted to continue with these jobs because of patriotism and the financial return. They can best serve their country by returning to school, preparing to take a more responsible part in the world’s work.

August 1939

At the meeting of the Yorkville Village Board, it was reported that there are several abuses of garbage collection being made. First of all, a good garbage can that does not leak can represent a very small investment. Please do not wrap your garbage in paper. We want the garbage loose, as it is fed to the hogs.

August 1934

The Old Settlers Picnic in Millbrook drew about 4,000 people and 1,350 cars.

August 1929

The businessmen of Yorkville will hold a celebration Saturday night to mark their release from the depression brought on by the closing of the bridge and followed by the paving of Bridge Street. New street lights also.

August 1924

One of the worst pieces of road it has been our misfortune to meet in recent weeks is a short strip at the edge of Yorkville on the Fox Road. It is a short stretch, but it is awful. Can’t something be done?

August 1919

The Fred Johnson building on Bridge Street next to the Nading Hotel burned to the ground during the noon hour Friday.

August 1914

R. A . McClelland has purchased the corner of Bridge and Van Emmon Streets in Yorkville from Penman and Hahnenstein. The building is occupied by Mrs. Vail, the milliner and O. C. Knudson, undertaker. The doctor has not decided what improvements to make.

August 1909

The Newark Post Office was moved into its new building.

August 1904

F. E Weaver has had the front elevation of the feed mill on Van Emmon Street improved and it makes a better appearance from the trolley cars.

August 1899

O. J. Holbrook, the telephone man, and Justus Nading will go to Plattville to see about extending the telephone line to that place.

August 1894

Myron Wormley has commenced building a new barn in Oswego.

August 1889

It is reported that George Mewhirter of Bristol has a thousand bushed of potatoes. We will not starve around here.

August 1884

Grading for the double tracks between Sandwich and Plano has commenced.

August 1879

William Smith has brought a steam thresher to the Oswego farm of William Pearce. Being the first of its kind in the vicinity, a large crowd went to see it in operation.

August 1874

The Kendall County Bank has received a new burglar-proof safe which is to be put inside the large safe. It is a small affair, but is weighty and chisel or powder proof.

August 1869

Mr. L. G. Bennett is engaged in drawing a new map of Kendall County. It will be ready in the fall. We have the 1859 in the Record archives room.

August 1864

The Courthouse yard is being graded, and the stumps undergoing extraction at the root. Good.