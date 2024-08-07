Oswego planners to review next month plans for domed golf course near Route 30

Oswego planning and zoning commissioners are set to review concept plans for a 9-hole domed golf course next month that would be built near Route 30 and a proposed 600-plus unit subdivision. (Photo Provided by the Village of Oswego )

Oswego planning and zoning commissioners next month are set to review concept plans for a 9-hole domed golf course near Route 30 and a proposed 600-plus unit subdivision.

Canada-based Megalodome Golf has submitted plans for the project, which also includes a two-story clubhouse. The Oswego Planning and Zoning Commission is set to review the plans at its meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 5.

Plans call for the construction of four 270,000 square foot golf domes that would house the 9-hole golf course along with a practice facility. An 8,000 square-foot clubhouse also is proposed.

The project is proposed for approximately 100 acres near Route 30 and Rance Road. Plans also set aside about 34 acres for potential future development and 7.5 acres for stormwater detention.

The domed golf course would be built near a proposed 656-unit subdivision. Oswego Grand Development, LLC. wants to build 125 single-family houses, 243 townhouse units and 288 apartment units as part of its plan, which also includes 32.2 acres of commercial/retail space.

Last month, Oswego planning and zoning commissioners said they would like to see the plans scaled back. At the July 11 Oswego Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, commissioners said that while they like the overall look and feel of the plan, they had concerns about the density of the project.

They recommended to the village board that consideration be given to reducing the project’s overall density. The 160.6-acre property is located at the southwest corner of Wolfs Crossing Road and Route 30, just east of the Hudson Pointe and Emblem housing developments in Oswego.

It is currently unincorporated and is zoned for agriculture use in Kendall and Will counties.

Last year, Yorkville-based Whitetail Ridge Golf Club opened a 70,000-square-foot indoor golf dome just west of Orchard Road on Oswego’s west side.