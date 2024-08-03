Fundraiser to bring awareness about mental health raises $15,000

A recent fundraiser to support 71 Reasons and More Foundation’s mission of bringing mental health and suicide awareness into local schools and provide scholarships for youth in need raised upwards of $15,000. (Provided by 71 Reasons and More Foundation)

A recent fundraiser to support 71 Reasons and More Foundation’s mission of bringing mental health and suicide awareness into local schools and provide scholarships for youth in need raised upwards of $15,000.

More than 300 people attended the group’s second annual bowling fundraiser on July 26 at Parkside Lanes in Aurora. The group was formed to honor the memory of Oswego East High School senior Mark Chapas Jr. and to help teens needing mental health support.

He took his own life in 2021 at the age of 18. His mother, Angie Chapas, and aunt, Ashley Gunderson, created the nonprofit 71 Reasons and More Foundation in August 2022.

The organization’s name refers to the number on his football jersey, 71. The group is trying to provide help for teens along with educating people about the problems that teens face.

In June, it held an event at Oswegoland Senior and Community Center featuring two guest speakers talking about their experiences being bullied. Chapas wants to get young people the help they need.

She is distraught every time she hears about a young person who has died by suicide.

“I don’t want to see any families go through this,” she said. “I really don’t. It breaks my heart every time I hear something, where it could have been prevented and it should have been prevented and it wasn’t.”

The group’s vision is to have a community center/safe zone for youth and young adults to use. The center would provide free mental health services, activities and resources in a judgement-free zone.

As a way to educate people about the group and what it does, the 71 Reasons and More Foundation had a booth at the Oswegoland Park District’s PrairieFest this summer and also will have booths at the upcoming Boone County Fair and Sandwich Fair.

“We have a donor who pays for our booth space,” Chapas said.

The foundation is in need of more volunteers. To volunteer or for more information about 71 Reasons and More Foundation, go to its website at 71reasonsandmore.org.

“We’re doing this for the love of doing something good,” she said. “It’s a close knit community that’s really trying to make a change.