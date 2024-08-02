4-H members show off their animals during Kendall County Fair

The Kendall County Fair opened on a high note for Yorkville High School student Madilyn Adams, whose Golden Laced Wyandotte chicken won a grand champion ribbon at the fair on Thursday. (Eric Schelkopf)

The Kendall County Fair opened on a high note for Yorkville High School student Madilyn Adams, whose Golden Laced Wyandotte chicken won a grand champion ribbon at the fair on Thursday.

While her chickens have won several ribbons at the fair over the years, this is the first time one of them has received a grand champion ribbon. She raises her chickens at her house in Yorkville.

“They are really pretty and it’s fun to come to the fair and show them,” said Adams, who is a member of the Rockin KC’s 4-H Club.

She also prefers the eggs her chickens provide versus store-bought eggs.

“They taste different,” Adams said. “They taste fresh.”

Plano High School student Kiley Tchebotarev, a member of the Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club, raises rabbits, something that runs in the family. Both her mother and grandmother also raised rabbits.

“My grandma gave me two bunnies as a birthday gift when I was about five years old,” Tchebotarev said.

Her rabbits have taken home best of show in the past. They are judged on such things as the shape of their heads and being well proportioned, she said.

Tchebotarev enjoys raising rabbits.

“It’s something that I feel like I can put my time into,” she said. “I have a few rabbits that are too skinny but have amazing qualities overall. And so I like working with them.”

For the first time, Tchebotarev will be entering her rabbits in the Illinois State Fair later this month.

The Kendall County Fair will run through Sunday at the Kendall County Fairgrounds, 10826 Route 71 in Yorkville. Truck and tractor pulls, western horse speed show and 4-H exhibits also are part of the fair.

The Kendall County 4-H Livestock Auction will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday. There also will be several other 4-H show events during the fair, including rabbit, sheep, goat and dairy shows.

The Wheels At The Fair auto show and vendor, which will run 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, will close the fair.

More information is available at kendallcountyfairgrounds.org.