Yorkville City Council approves easement acquisitions for data center projects

The Yorkville City Council on July 23 approved the acquisition of temporary construction and permanent easements for the watermain and sewer extensions necessary for the approved CyrusOne data center project.

The 228-acre data center campus is to be located at the northeast corner of Eldamain Road and Faxon Road, and will consist of nine two-story buildings with an electrical substation. Once completed, each building is estimated to bring in over $1 million in annual utility taxes for Yorkville.

The City acquisition from the current landowner, the Loftus Living Trust, includes two easements at a total cost of $41,016. The acquisition costs are to be reimbursed by investors Green Door Capital and Texas-based developers CyrusOne as part of their infrastructure extension.

The City Council also unanimously approved Margaret Linnane to the Planning and Zoning Commission. Her term will run from July 2024 to May 2026.

Linnane has three decades of experience in the Community Development Department for Glendale Heights in DuPage County. She has 18 years of experience specifically in Planning and Zoning.

Another item on the Council’s agenda regarded Yorkville’s potential participation in a Climate Pollution Reduction Grant involving multiple local counties. Kane County applied for a large package of grant projects for solar array developments and other energy efficiency improvements throughout the region. Yorkville was due to receive $1.7 million for grant-related projects. However, Kane County was not awarded the grant.

If Kane County decides to apply for similar grants in the future, the Yorkville City Council is open to considering their city’s participation in any regional green energy development programs.