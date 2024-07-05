Yorkville gets taste of Central Texas with Station One Smokehouse

Justin Hudetz is a co-owner of Station One Smokehouse, which recently opened at 524 E. Kendall Dr. in Yorkville. (Sandy Bressner)

Inspired from the heart of Central Texas, reknown chef Brad Hudetz and his brother Justin, bring to Yorkville wood-smoked barbecue so tender no sauce is necessary.

Yorkville recently welcomed the family-owned Station One Smokehouse with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with lines of hungry guests wrapped out the doors.

Jake Henry is the back-of-house manager at Station One Smokehouse, which recently opened at 524 E. Kendall Dr. in Yorkville. (Sandy Bressner)

After winning multiple best-in-Will County recognitions in their first location in a repurposed old fire station in downtown Plainfield, the Hudetz brothers – Brad and Justin – imported three massive smokers fabricated in Texas for their larger Yorkville smokehouse.

“It’s more of an art than a science,” said business manager Justin Hudetz. “We have trained pitmasters who keep an eye on the smoking meats and know from experience when they are done. One of the biggest things that sets us apart is we cook 100% on wood instead of shortcutting with gas or electric. I know people will taste the difference and walk away with appreciation for how we smoke the authentic way.”

The complicated process involves smoking the meats, like the star-attraction brisket, for 16 hours before letting it sizzle for another 12-16 hours as the meats tenderize and become more juicy.

Chef Brad’s passion was distilled experimenting smoking different meats in his parents-owned butcher shop in Naperville. From there, he went on to manage the famed Green Street Smoked Meats in downtown Chicago, where he cooked for the 2016 Chicago Cubs World Series championship party with Theo Epstein and the likes of actor Bill Murray.

Hot links, pickled onions, house-made spicy pickles, brisket, pulled park, corn bread, pork spare ribs, green beans, tater tot casserole and macaroni and cheese at Station One Smokehouse, which recently opened at 524 E. Kendall Dr. in Yorkville. (Sandy Bressner)

Brad fell in love with Central-Texan barbecue because the tradition is focused on the artistry of seasoning and smoking leftover meats in a way that produces mouthwatering tenderness.

“Brad’s the kind of guy that loves barbecue so much he takes his family on vacation to Texas and pulls shifts at old smokehouses to rub elbows with the best smokers and trade tips,” said Hudetz.

“It’s so rewarding when you talk to guests and they say they love everything on the menu. In Plainfield, we always see a lot of familiar faces and we hope to build that same relationship with the Yorkville community. Since opening, the community has been so welcoming,” he said.

Inspired by Central-Texan dining tradition, their restaurant features cafeteria-style dining where you walk up to the meat carver and pick out your meats as you move down the line past each of the tasty samples. You can order by the half-pound or get a slice of everything, from brisket to pastrami, to discover your favorites. A top standout side is their homemade cornbread with honey butter melting on top.

Hudetz said reporter Steve Dolinsky filmed a special on their meats for “The Hungry Hound” on ABC and barbecue sauce entrepreneur Sweet Baby Ray himself came to their restaurant not once, but twice.

Station One Smokehouse recently opened at 524 E. Kendall Dr. in Yorkville. (Sandy Bressner)

Hudetz said he loves watching families order a giant plate and split up the meats in a communal way, as opposed to ordering individual plates. The whole experience is designed to bring families and friends together.

“We’re family-owned and we care about the communities we are a part of,” he said. “We are so proud to get involved with a lot of the local schools and sports teams. It’s been so rewarding watching the reaction from the public and reading the positive reviews and recognitions we receive. Opening up a restaurant takes hard work and determination, but if you have a great product, people will embrace you. I hope people get that family feel every time they are here.”