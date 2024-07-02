Oswegoland Park District’s theater company presents ‘SpongeBob the musical’

For ticket information, on Limelight Theatre Company's production of Nickelodeon’s ‘SpongeBob, the musical’ go to https://www.limelighttheatrecompany.org/tickets/.

Oswegoland Park District’s Limelight Theatre Company presents Nickelodeon’s ‘SpongeBob, the musical’ July 24-27.

When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world, according to the Limelight Theatre. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world.

Performance times are 7 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday, July 24-27 at Oswego High School, 4250 IL Route 71, Oswego.

