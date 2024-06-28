Oswego church to hold recycling event

The Oswego Presbyterian Church’s Earth Care Team will accepting packing peanuts and other polystyrene/Styrofoam materials during a recycling event this Saturday. (Shaw Media)

Hold on to all that Styrofoam® (polystyrene) from food carry-outs and shipping packaging.

Oswego Presbyterian Church’s Earth Care Team will be providing polystyrene foam recycling collection for the community on Saturday, July 27, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon in the church parking lot, at 1976 Route 25, 0.7 miles north of Oswego.

Please do not drop off any before then as there is no storage at the church.

Any foam materials having the PS6 symbol will be accepted. Foam cups and food containers (rinsed) should be put in a tied-up plastic bag and packaging foam in a separate bag.

The event will also be collecting bubble-wrap and foam peanuts, but foam insulation cannot be accepted.

Can’t wait until July 27? Your foam can be taken at any time to the Dart Inc recycle center (open 24/7) at 310 Evergreen Drive, North Aurora.