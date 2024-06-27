Oswego roundabout at Wolfs Crossing and Harvey Road reopens

The four-way intersection at Wolfs Crossing and Harvey Road in Oswego was replaced with village's first roundabout. (Eric Schelkopf)

The roundabout at Wolfs Crossing and Harvey Road in Oswego has reopened to traffic.

It had been closed since late May while the contractor completed work on the roundabout, sidewalks and bike path. The area remains an active construction zone while the contractor places the finishing touches on the project.

As a result, there may be daytime lane closures until the work is finished. As part of a $10.7 million project to improve safety and ease traffic congestion, Wolfs Crossing was widened to four lanes from Harvey Road to Devoe Drive and the four-way intersection at Wolfs Crossing and Harvey Road was replaced with Oswego’s first roundabout.

A new water main also was installed from Fifth Street to Devoe Drive to improve water pressure on the village’s east side. In 2014, planning began for improvements to Wolfs Crossing through the formation of the Wolf Corridor Advisory Team.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony held before the opening of the roundabout in December 2023, Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman stressed the improvements will help make Wolfs Crossing safer.

“The expansion of this road is more than just additional lanes, it’s a promise for a smoother, safer and more efficient travel experience for our residents, businesses and visitors,” he said. “It’s a step toward reducing the time we spend in traffic and increasing the time that we spend with our families and enjoying all the amenities that our amazing town has to offer.”

He added that improved traffic flow will also reduce vehicle emissions, contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment.

The second segment of the project will be improvements at Wolfs Crossing and Douglas Road. Another roundabout will be built as part of the project.

The project is expected to go to bid this fall, with construction set to begin in spring 2025.