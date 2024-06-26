Down the Garden Path: Avoiding the Tick

As nature lovers who like to get out into all types of environmental conditions, we must be aware of measures we can take to avoid tick exposure.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Environmental Protection Agency have both indicated that climate change has already increased the number of ticks across the country.

Tick-borne diseases, such as Lyme disease, are on the rise because of the increased exposure to humans and animals. What can we do to protect ourselves?

First of all, you must know when and where to expect ticks. Ticks can be found year-round but are more active during warm months. They are often found in grassy or wooded areas and tend to hang on to the edges of brush along trails.

You don’t have to go far from home to encounter ticks. They can be found in your backyard, garden and on your pets.

Avoiding ticks may mean avoiding certain areas where ticks tend to live and using safe practices, such as walking in the center of trails. However, many of you enjoy hiking, gardening, and camping which may put you in close proximity to exposure. There are additional measures you can take to prevent tick bites.

Some places on the body that ticks like to hang out are under arms, in and around ears, inside the belly button, back of knees, hair/scalp, between legs, and around the waist.

The CDC recommends the use of EPA registered insect repellents containing DEET and other approved products. There is a handy EPA search tool to find the best product for your needs Tick Repellent search tool.

Make sure to follow the directions regarding application and use in children. You also can treat your clothing and shoes to repel ticks. When you come indoors afterward, get in the habit of doing a tick check on clothing, gear, pets and your own body.

Showering quickly after coming indoors is a great way to remove any unattached ticks. Remove any attached ticks carefully by using tweezers and gently pulling on the tick head as close to the skin as possible. You must take care to remove the entire tick.

Also consider reducing the risk of tick exposure by using good environmental practices around your home. Keep your yard free of leaf litter, debris and brush that can harbor ticks. Keep your turf mowed and any wood stacked in a dry area.

Don’t let the threat of ticks keep you indoors. There are measures you can take to prevent exposure and bites. See this CDC link https://www.cdc.gov/ticks/prevention/index.html for more information.

• Darlie Simerson is a certified Master Gardener and Naturalist volunteer with the University of Illinois Extension serving DuPage, Kane, and Kendall counties.