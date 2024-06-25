Kendall County Sheriff’s Office hires two new correctional deputies

Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson, left, stands next to the Sheriff's Office two new correctional deputies, Austin West, middle, and Adan Vasquez, right. (Photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has hired two new deputies to fill vacancies in its correctional division.

Adan Vasquez and Austin West were sworn in on June 17 by Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson.

Vasquez and West will attend the eight-week correctional officer training program at the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy which will begin on July 22.

In the meantime, they will participate in an office acclimation phase, and upon completion of the training academy, they will be paired with experienced field training officers for a rigorous 11-week field training program, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Vasquez worked at the Naperville Police Department for nearly six years before joining the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. He also served in the United States Marine Corps for four and a half years.

West worked in landscaping for two years and served as a medic in the Army for four years before joining the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.