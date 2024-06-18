New Sandwich police dog named after DeKalb Co. deputy killed earlier this year

Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham swears in the Sandwich Police Department's new police dog, Musil, during the June 17 Sandwich City Council meeting. Standing next to Musil is her handler, Sandwich Police Sgt. William Meisner. (Eric Schelkopf)

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Police Department now has a new police dog after having to retire its first police dog last summer because of health problems, and the dog’s namesake carries a special meaning.

Musil, a Labrador Retriever, was sworn in at the June 17 Sandwich City Council meeting. The dog’s name is in honor of DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy Christina Musil, who was killed in March after her police vehicle was rear-ended by a truck in Waterman in rural DeKalb County. Musil, 35, was a mother of three and military veteran who served in Afghanistan.

A photo of fallen DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy Christina Musil is displayed Thursday, April 4, 2024, during her visitation and funeral in the Convocation Center at Northern Illinois University. Musil, 35, was killed March 28 while on duty after a truck rear-ended her police vehicle in Waterman. (Mark Busch)

The dog will be used to help find missing/endangered people and tracking criminals and fleeing suspects, as well as finding evidence and narcotics. Along with Musil being sworn in, her handler, William Meisner, who is the new K-9 officer, was promoted from officer to sergeant at the meeting.

Sandwich Police Sgt. William Meisner, left, and Sandwich Police Chief Kevin Senne, right, stand next to the police department's new police dog, Musil. Meisner is Musil's handler and the new K-9 officer. (Eric Schelkopf)

He had been a patrol officer with the Sandwich Police Department for about six years. Meisner and Musil recently went through a K-9 Academy offered through the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Meisner knows the value that a police dog provides for a police department.

“What the dogs can do is incredible,” he said.

Musil already has been helping the police department.

“She’s done a couple of vehicle searches,” Meisner said.

Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham, right, swears in William Meisner, left, as the new sergeant on the Sandwich Police Department during the June 17 Sandwich City Council meeting. (Eric Schelkopf)

Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham said he thought the new police dog will be a good asset to the community. Last July, the Sandwich City Council approved an ordinance to retire Diesel, the department’s first police dog.

Diesel first started with the Sandwich Police Department in 2016.

“It just became time where we couldn’t get him to a comfortable level of health,” Latham had said at the time. “And because of that, we didn’t want the dog to suffer and be in pain.”