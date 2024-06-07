Sandwich Lions Club to host 5-B’s Drive-Thru Bar-B-Que

Sandwich Lions Club's 5B’S Drive-Thru BBQ was held from 4 to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Sandwich High School at 515 Lions Road. The 2024 BBQ will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Sandwich High School. (Pat Wallis photo)

The Sandwich Lions Club will hold its 5-B’s Drive-Thru BBQ to benefit the Lou Brady Memorial Scholarship Fund from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Sandwich High School, 515 Lions Road, Sandwich.

All meals are $17 and include baked beans, applesauce, coleslaw and a roll and butter with a choice of two pork chops, half a chicken or a combination of each, according to a release from the club.

Tickets are available at Heartland Bank or from any Lions member. Tickets will be available at the event, but advance purchase is encouraged, according to the release.

The proceeds of this fundraiser go to the Lou Brady Memorial Scholarship Fund, which provides two scholarships annually to Sandwich High School graduates, one boy and one girl. The 2024 recipients of these scholarships are Max Cryer and Ashlyn Strenz, according to the release.

Since the date of the BBQ is the date of the club’s 75th anniversary, members of the community who support the event will be treated to special anniversary cupcakes in addition to the BBQ, according to the release.