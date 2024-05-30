Sandwich receives $30,000 grant for future projects and economic exploration

Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham (left) accepts an economic development implementation grant from Community Foundation Executive Director Dan Templin. (Provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation)

The City of Sandwich was awarded a $29,245 Community Economic Development Implementation Grant from the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

Funding will help facilitate projects like a downtown business kiosk, holiday and city banners, the creation of three murals, historical markers and activities. In addition, an inventory of future sites for economic opportunity will be explored, according to a news release from the foundation.

“It is wonderful to see the City of Sandwich maximize the impact of this grant to fund multiple projects and improvements in their community,” said Foundation Community Engagement Director Teri Spartz in the release.

A total of $300,000 has been committed to this grant program through donor support. Remaining eligible communities are encouraged to apply before the end of 2024, according to the release.

Grant applications must reference a recently completed economic development plan and connect to implementation projects within the plan or to support continued planning, according to the release.

For questions or additional information, contact Spartz at 815-748-5383 or t.spartz@dekalbccf.org.