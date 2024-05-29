Plano schools to provide free breakfast bags in June

Plano schools will give away free breakfast bags to anyone 18 and under, regardless of if they're a Plano student/resident. (Provided by Plano Community Unit School District 88)

Plano schools will offer free bag breakfasts at two school buildings during the month of June for children 18 and under.

Children can pick up a breakfast bag between Monday and Thursday from June 3-27. Bags are available at Plano High School between 7:45 and 8:15 a.m., and at P.H. Miller School between 8 and 8:30 a.m.

United States Department of Agriculture requires that all meals must be eaten on site, so tables will be inside the building and picnic tables will be outside. If students are being dropped off for summer classes, parents can follow the signs to the following entrance to get the bag breakfast:

· South entrance (Door 8) at PH Miller School;

· West athletic entrance at Plano High School.

There are no income requirements and registration is not required. Attendees do not need to be Plano students or residents.

PH Miller School is located at 904 N. Lew St., and Plano High School is 704 W. Abe St., in Plano.

The Free Bag Breakfast Program is made possible through a collaboration between the USDA and the Plano School District.

For more information, contact the Plano School District Administration Office at 630-552-8978 or email adminoffice@plano88.org.