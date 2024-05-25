Oswego’s Dontrell Young runs 2nd-fastest 400, leads state finalists: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Class 3A state track and field meet: Oswego freshman Dontrell Young ran the second-fastest 400-meter dash time of 48.48 seconds in Friday’s Class 3A preliminaries, leading Kendall County area state finals qualifiers at the IHSA state track and field meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Meanwhile, Yorkville sophomore Owen Horeni posted the fourth-fastest 800 time of 1:54.22 to advance to the finals. Also advancing was Yorkville’s Dominic Vashkelis-Benson, ninth in the discus with a throw of 49.97 meters and 11th in the shot put with a throw of 16.84 meters, Yorkville’s Taelor Clements with a high jump of 1.93 meters and the Oswego East 4x800 relay with the 11th-fastest time of 7:54.11.

Class 3A state track and field meet: Plano’s 4x200 relay team advanced to the finals with the 11th-fastest time of 42.86 seconds. Sandwich’s Simeion Harris advanced in the 400 with the eighth-fastest time of 49.72.