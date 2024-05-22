Montgomery police say several people in custody after shots fired at house

Several individuals are in custody in connection with an incident involving shots being fired at a house on Montgomery’s east side early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred about 3:58 a.m. in the 100 block of Hartway Drive. Police say there is no immediate threat to public safety.

Police believe that all individuals involved have been located and no victims have been identified, according to a news release from the Montgomery Police Department. Police continue to investigate the incident.

Enhanced police presence will continue in the area. Those with any information related to the incident are encouraged to contact the department via email at investigations@ci.montgomery.il.us or by calling the department at 331-212-9091.

The Montgomery Police Department said it will provide further updates as the investigation progresses.