Yorkville baseball wins wild one with Oswego E., takes SPC West lead:Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

BASEBALL

Yorkville 13, Oswego East 12

The Foxes scored five runs in the fifth to erase a 4-0 deficit, scored eight in the sixth, then withstood Oswego East’s eight-run bottom of the sixth to sweep the Southwest Prairie West series and take a one-game lead on Minooka heading into the final week.

Kameron Yearsley was 3 for 4 with a homer, double and three RBIs and Jacob Cronshaw was 3 for 4 with a double, homer and four RBIs for Yorkville (17-10, 9-3). Palermo was 2 for 4 with a homer, two runs scored and three RBIs and Christian Martyn 2 for 3 with two runs scored for Oswego East.

Oswego 2, Minooka 0

Nick Tickle tossed a complete-game three-hitter with seven strikeouts as the Panthers salvaged one game in the three-game series. Easton Ruby went 2 for 3 for Oswego, which scored both runs in the second inning.

Yorkville Christian 6, Plano 4

The Mustangs scored two runs in the top of the ninth to earn the nonconference win. Tyler Gleason homered twice, Owen Curran was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and Benny Raffatz 2 for 5 with three RBIs for Yorkville Christian. Jason Phillips was 2 for 5 with a homer and four RBIs for Plano.

SOFTBALL

Oswego 8, Minooka 7

Natalie Muellner hit a walk-off homer leading off the bottom of the eighth as the Panthers (21-8) rallied for a nonconference win, their fifth straight. Jaelynn Anthony slugged a two-run homer with one in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, and Kiyah Chavez was 4 for 4 with two homers, two runs scored and three RBIs.