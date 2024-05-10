District 308 recognizes teacher and staff excellence through PRIDE Program

The Oswego Community Unit School District 308 Board of Education recognized the May Teachers of the Month at the Board meeting on Monday. (Provided by District 308)

The Oswego Community Unit School District 308 Board of Education recognized the April 2024 recipients of the PRIDE (Proudly Recognizing Individuals Demonstrating Excellence) Recognition Program at its Board meeting on April 22, and the May 2024 recipients at its Board meeting held on Monday.

Before being recognized at the board meeting, Superintendent Andalib Khelghati, members of his cabinet and the Human Resources Department visited the recipients at their buildings to announce and celebrate their recognition.

The board thanks their District PRIDE Partners, Servbank, Chick-fil-A, Huntington Learning Center and Culvers, for donating prizes to recipients and helping with the program, according to the release.

The Board of Education implemented the PRIDE program in fall 2015 to recognize, promote and celebrate the many contributions made by teachers and employees across the district, according to a news release from District 308.

“These individuals not only go above and beyond for our students and schools, but they also reflect the true meaning of service,” Khelghati said. “The board and I are extremely honored to recognize our staff through this program for all they do daily for the success of our students.”

Teachers

April Certified Staff:

Rachel Berry, Prairie Point Elementary

Mary Engfer, Thompson Junior High

Kerri Soumar, Fox Chase Elementary

May Certified Staff:

Nick Dunn, Oswego High School

Sheila O’Brien, Oswego East High School

Jennifer Twohey, Oswego East High School

Employees

April Support Staff:

Priscilla Cuevas, Boulder Hill Elementary

Patricia Luna de Pasillas, Transportation Department

Martin Pasindo, Transportation Department

May Support Staff: