Minooka softball rallies in seventh to beat Yorkville: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup:

SOFTBALL

Minooka 4, Yorkville 3

The Indians scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win. Ellie Fox struck out three and allowed one earned run on four hits for Yorkville (14-11, 7-4) in the loss.

Marengo 15-6, Sandwich 14-5

The two teams completed the game suspended in the bottom of the seventh Tuesday due to a lightening day, and their regularly-scheduled game Wednesday, Marengo winning both. Marengo scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh of the second game to force extra innings, where the Indians won in nine. Brooklyn Marks struck out 13 and Johanna Freemon was 2 for 3 with a homer, two runs scored and three RBIs for Sandwich in the second game.

In the first game Marengo scored a run in the sixth and two in the seventh for the comeback win. Mia Geltz was 4 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs and Peyton Dudzik homered and drove in three for Sandwich.