Oswego softball rallies to beat Plainfield North in eight innings: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup:

SOFTBALL

Oswego 2, Plainfield North 1 (8 innings)

Aubriella Garza singled in Kiyah Chavez as the Panthers scored a run in the bottom of the seventh and a run in the eighth for the walk-off win. Katie LaChappell’s sacrifice fly scored the tying run in the seventh to force extras. Chavez was 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored. Winning pitcher Jaelynn Anthony struck out six and allowed one run on four hits over eight innings.

Yorkville 10, West Aurora 0

Ellie Fox pitched a three-hit shutout with five strikeouts, and the Foxes (14-10, 7-3) scored four runs in the fourth and fourth in the sixth to blow open the game.

Woodstock North 6, Sandwich 3

Kayden Corneils went 3 for 4 and scored two runs and Johanna Freemon had a double and two RBIs for Sandwich (12-9, 6-6 KRC).

BASEBALL

Minooka 4, Oswego 2

Minooka ace Ryan Anderson struck out 12 over six innings of two-hit ball, and the Indians scored three go-ahead runs in the third inning. Anthony Comperda and Ben Hernandez scored Oswego’s runs.