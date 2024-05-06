Barnes & Noble to start new chapter in Oswego in June

Barnes & Noble is set to open next month in the space formerly occupied by DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse on Route 34 in Oswego. A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony is set for 10 a.m. June 12 at the new store, which is located at 2590 Route 34 next to a Best Buy store in the Prairie Market retail center. (Eric Schelkopf)

Barnes & Noble is set to open next month in the space formerly occupied by DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse on Route 34 in Oswego.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony is set for 10 a.m. June 12 at the new store, which is located at 2590 Route 34 next to a Best Buy store in the Prairie Market retail center.

“I could not be happier about Barnes & Noble opening,” Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman said. “Oswego has needed a bookstore for a very, very long time and Barnes & Noble happens to be my favorite bookstore. I’m thrilled. I know they are going to be hugely successful and they are a welcome addition.”

A cafe will be located inside the bookstore. In January, Barnes & Noble closed its longtime location in downtown Naperville to start making its move to the new location. The store had been located at 47 E. Chicago Ave. in downtown Naperville since 1998.

“It has truly been our honor and privilege to be your bookseller in Naperville for the last 25 years,” Barnes & Noble said in an Instagram post. “While we’re saddened to vacate our current home, we are so excited to stay nearby and in a beautiful new bookstore.”

Barnes & Noble is just the latest business to fill a vacancy along Route 34. In late April, Vasa Fitness health club opened in the long-vacant former Dominick’s building in the Oswego Commons shopping center on Route 34 in Oswego.

The space at 3010 Route 34 had been vacant since the grocery store closed in 2013.