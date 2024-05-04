Plano American Legion invites community to May, June events

The Plano American Legion Post #395 welcomes the community to their building for Lightning every Friday night at 7 p.m. and Queen of Hearts drawings every Friday night during Lightning.

The Legion will host a Memorial Day Ceremony on May 27 and a Family Fun Picnic on Saturday, June 29.

The upstairs hall is available for your special events and parties. The Legion is open to the community on Thursdays 5 to 8 p.m., Fridays 5 to 11 p.m., Saturdays 5 to 10 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact the Plano Legion at 630 552-8313 for more information.