Oswego baseball beats Yorkville in 8 to take last of 3-game series: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup:

BASEBALL

Oswego 3, Yorkville 2 (8 innings)

Anthony Comperda walked and came around to score on a passed ball as the Panthers beat the Foxes in extra innings to salvage the last of a three-game SPC West series. Kam Jenkins was 2 for 2 with a run scored. Nick Tickle struck out four over six innings, allowing one earned run on four hits, and Brogan Mello threw two innings of shutout relief for Oswego (14-9-1, 5-4). Nate Harris was 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored for Yorkville (14-10, 6-3).

Sandwich 15, Kaneland 5

Tyler Lissman was 4 for 4 with two doubles, seven RBIs and two runs scored and Nick Mickalek was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for Sandwich.(13-11).

SOFTBALL

Newark 16, Plano 0

Ryan Williams and Danica Peshia both homered, and Kodi Rizzo struck out four over 2 1/3 innings for Newark (20-3).