Habitat for Humanity holding information day DeKalb Library

Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County Executive Director Kim McIver at a construction site Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, for one of their new homes at 308 Spring Street in Kingston. Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County is coming to DeKalb Public Library to inform community members about their programs Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (Mark Busch)

Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County will be in DeKalb Public Library’s main lobby to hold an informational booth discussing its various programs from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 7.

While Habitat is best known for its program that makes homeownership available to low-to-moderate-income households, the organization has also begun to offer home repair services to qualified applicants and financial literacy workshops to anyone in the community, according to a news release from the library.

The information provided at the library will address these three programs, as well as those of other organizations Habitat is affiliated with, such as NIU’s Preschool For All-Extension and Kishwaukee United Way’s 2-1-1 Hotline, according to the release.

Here are examples of some of the literature that will be available at the event:

A description of the requirements for Habitat’s homeownership program

An announcement of upcoming homeownership orientation sessions

Application forms for volunteering with Habitat

Application forms for board membership with Habitat

Description of Habitat’s Home Preservation program, and application forms

Announcement of upcoming sessions of Financial Fitness workshops

Survey forms to solicit community input about topics to be addressed in future Financial Fitness workshops

2-1-1 program description and contact information

This informational booth is free and open to all. No registration is required.

DeKalb Public Library is located at 309 Oak St.

For additional information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568 ext. 1701.