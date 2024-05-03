Sandwich baseball, softball win: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

SOFTBALL

Sandwich 15, Woodstock 0

Brooklyn Marks struck out 12 in a three-hit shutout, and the Indians broke the game open with a 10-run seventh inning – all with two outs – to snap a three-game losing streak. Alexis Sinetos went 4 for 5 with two doubles and four RBIs, Johanna Freemon was 3 for 5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Aubrey Cyr was 2 for 4 with a run scored and RBI for Sandwich (12-6, 6-5 KRC).

Johnsburg 13, Plano 1

Cami Nunez went 2 for 2 with a triple and Alyssa Dubinski 2 for 2 for Plano.

BASEBALL

Sandwich 13, Woodstock 1

Chance Lange homered, doubled, scored two runs and drove in five and Chris Barbor also had five RBIs for the Indians (12-11, 7-4). Jeff Ashley scored three runs and Brady Behringer had two doubles and two RBIs.