Montgomery to hold bulk brush collection starting Monday

The Montgomery Public Works Department will provide residents with bulk brush collection the week of May 6.

Crews will begin Monday and make only one pass through each neighborhood in Montgomery. They will continue until they have hit each area one time.

The village advises residents to stack all brush neatly in the parkway by Sunday, May 5, as the first pass-through begins promptly at 7 a.m..

The village kindly asks all residents to review the additional guidelines for bulk brush pick-up to ensure this service can continue to be offered to the community efficiently.

Bulk Brush Pick-Up Guidelines: