Montgomery to hold bulk brush collection starting Monday

The Montgomery Public Works Department will provide residents with bulk brush collection the week of May 6.
Crews will begin Monday and make only one pass through each neighborhood in Montgomery. They will continue until they have hit each area one time.
The village advises residents to stack all brush neatly in the parkway by Sunday, May 5, as the first pass-through begins promptly at 7 a.m..
The village kindly asks all residents to review the additional guidelines for bulk brush pick-up to ensure this service can continue to be offered to the community efficiently.
Bulk Brush Pick-Up Guidelines:
- This service is provided to residential properties only. The Bulk Brush Program does not extend to commercial, industrial or non-residential properties.
- The brush must be on the property from which it originates (VOM Code; Section 9-45). Brush piled in the right-of-way behind your address or brush not originating from your address will not be collected. The brush may be moved into the parkway up to one week before the scheduled pick-up date.
- Brush must be stacked neatly in the parkway by the Sunday evening before the scheduled pick-up week.
- Brush blocked by parked cars or put out late after the single pass through the area will not be picked up. If it is not visible or accessible at the time of the pass-through, the homeowner is responsible for disposing of it.
- Pile brush neatly in one direction, unbundled (not tied), with the bigger trunk portions or cut ends facing the street. Brush piles should not be taller than 3-feet high and should not obstruct the sidewalk, driveways or pedestrian pathways.
- Twigs, leaves and smaller yard debris should be placed in a yard waste bag for removal by the village’s regular garbage hauling provider.
- The intent of the bulk brush program is not for branches, logs or tree stumps resulting from large-scale tree trimming or removal.
- Branches must be at least 1 inch in diameter, no larger than four inches in diameter and not shorter than 3 feet. Public Works Crews are instructed to avoid picking up piles that include bushes with roots and dirt attached, grape or other vines, lumber, plywood or construction materials (including but not limited to metal objects, concrete/stone, etc.). Although these rules are for safety reasons, piles not neatly stacked or containing items not considered bulk brush will not be collected.
- A tag explaining why it was not collected will be left behind if you do not meet the guidelines. In addition, you will need to adjust the stack to meet the requirements for weekly collection by the waste hauler provider (refuse contractor).