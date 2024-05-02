Plano baseball rolls past Richmond-Burton: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

BASEBALL

Plano 13, Richmond-Burton 1 (5 innings)

Josh Stellwagen had a single, a double and four RBIs, Jason Phillips was 2 for 3 with a homer, three runs scored and two RBIs and Jake Decker had two hits, including a triple, and three runs scored for the Reapers (19-7, 10-2), who scored five runs in the second and five in the fourth of a five-inning win. Kaden Aguirre (7-0) pitched a one-hitter with eight strikeouts.

Marengo 9, Sandwich 5

Marengo jumped out to a 9-1 lead and held off a late Sandwich four-run rally in the sixth. Quinn Rome had a double, run scored and two RBIs and Brady Behringer was 2 for 3 with a run scored for Sandwich (11-11, 6-4).

SOFTBALL