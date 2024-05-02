Oswego police issue traffic alert for this weekend’s Wine on the Fox festival

The village began hosting Wine on the Fox in 2005. This year's festival runs Friday and Saturday, May 4- 5. (Eric Schelkopf)

The Oswego Police Department is advising the public to expect increased traffic congestion and delays on Saturday and Sunday because of the Wine on the Fox activities taking place at Hudson Crossing Park.

Motorists should expect delays while traveling on Route 34 through the downtown area between 10 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday and between 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the police department. Delays on Madison, Washington and Main streets in downtown Oswego also are expected, the release said.

Motorists may want to consider alternate routes if they are not coming to the event. Parking for Wine on the Fox will be available at The Reserve of Hudson Crossing, the village municipal lot on Harrison Street and at Oswego Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill.

On-street parking in the downtown area is also available.